Aphrodisiacs and the rise in sexual violence in Nigeria

The sexual revolution in Nigeria which gave rise to the high proliferation of sex enhancing drugs or aphrodisiacs by citizens of all age groups in Nigeria, could have a link to the high rate of sexual violence and rape on infants, minors, teenagers and even adults. Victor Gai writes.

There are recent cases of sexual violence that have shocked Nigeria, pushing people into searching for the scientific explanation to such absurd and despicable acts.

There are social, psychological, biological and cultural explanation to cases of rape and sexual violence in Nigeria.

For instance, there is this belief that having sex with a teenager could cure impotence. In fact, a ritual has it that the aged could gain their youthfulness when they have sex with younger women, perhaps teenagers.

In a mostly fetish and culturally-oriented society like ours, there is no doubt that such beliefs exist and shape the lives of people, because whatever one believes work for them.

But the recent acts of sexual violence in Nigeria speak volumes of something other than the cause mentioned earlier on. It is a phenomenon that is rising every day, despite the general condemnation, becoming uglier by the day.

Just recently, a university student, Uwavera Omozuwa was allegedly raped and died in a church after her head was smashed with a fire extinguisher; a suspect had been arrested.

“A 12-year-old girl was raped over two months ago in Jigawa state; 11 arrests have been made. Barakat Bello was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Oyo state; no arrest has been made. A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in Ekiti state; two arrests have been made“.

The above are tales of recent sexual violence that inundated the Nigerian media and not a day passes without a story of this nature in Nigeria.

As a matter of fact, the number of unreported cases of sexual abuse and violence in Nigeria could throw the nation off-balance if disclosed. Due to cultural impediments, victims and the society have chosen to remain silent thereby eating deep into the fabric of the society. The sociological implication of this trend is a dysfunctional family system, mutual suspicion, mutual distrust, bitterness, the legacy of vengeance and impunity among members of the society.

The recent despicable act of child sexual violence involving a 27-year-old raping a 4-month-old baby, is one that smacks of impunity and dysfunctional society. It is one that tells one that the norms, values, laws and even the family system are defective in our society.

The suspect, Ahmadu Yaro, who hails from Adogi in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, confessed to having defiled Rakiya Aliyu (the baby) on 27th May this year and 3 other children, and has been on the run from Adogi where he committed the act.

In essence, the results of a survey published by NOIPolls in July 2019, suggested that up to one in every three girls living in Nigeria could have experienced at least one form of sexual assault by the time they reach 25.

Meanwhile, one of the phenomena that go side by side with the act of sexual violence in Nigeria today, is the proliferation and abuse of sex enhancing drugs or aphrodisiacs.

Aphrodisiacs, like choice whiskies and Brandys, were scarce in Nigeria in the past and an exclusive preserve of the privileged class.

But today, just like whiskies, gin and brandy, aphrodisiacs and sex-enhancing drugs are sold in the streets and are accessible and affordable to anyone that needs them. And with the rise in cases of male infertility in the country, adults are more likely to use such drugs to treat themselves. The potency of these drugs pushes one to the extreme. It is no wonder that we have cases of old persons raping girls young enough to be their granddaughters.

“Despite its conservative culture and proclivity to avoid sexual matters, Nigeria’s sex industry is evolving just as fast. Without aggregate numbers to establish this, we can turn to anecdotes from vendors who claim to make millions of naira each year by selling sex toys and enhancers. Kemi Fawole, a popular sex therapist, rakes in ₦7 million each year from selling adult products. Another vendor, Bisi Obe, earned over ₦3 million in 6 months from sex toy sales”, StearsBusiness reported in its article, Kayan Mata: Northern Nigeria’s Market for Sex.

Also, in their health column, The Punch newspaper described how a medical practitioner, Daniel Ayira, was able to link the use of aphrodisiac and rape. Ayira said, the use of aphrodisiacs emboldens and promotes rape culture.

“Because these drugs are readily available, some men take them and will need a woman to be readily available for sex. In a situation where they can’t reach one, they will forcefully take anyone they see around. Therefore, incidents of rape keep rising…sex enhancements endanger the most vulnerable among us — women and children,” Ayira stated.

According to the report, “older men take aphrodisiacs to have a stronger erection. He explained that as men age, their muscle starts getting weak and this factor impacts negatively on their ability to have or sustain erection”.

Meanwhile, to check the spate of sexual violence in Nigeria, a legislation was passed in the National Assembly. It is the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

“The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 also called the VAPP Act is a recent piece of legislation which presents groundbreaking legal provisions to protect victims of various forms of violence that were not adequately provided for in previous legal instruments in Nigerian law. However, the law is only effective in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory and needs to be adopted as a local law in the other 36 states of the federation”, a source reports.

Going by this, it is an emergency call for all the States in the federation to adopt this piece of legislation.

But ultimately, attention is needed to check on the proliferation and abuse of sex enhancing drugs in the country, because it is a time bomb waiting to explode.