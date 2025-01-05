APGA Chieftain, Obigwe accuses Cleric of playing Political Card over Anambra Insecurity

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chinedu Obigwe, has accused Rev Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, of politicizing insecurity in Anambra State.

This comes after Rev Father Ebube Muonso called for the resignation of Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, due to the growing insecurity in the state.

Obinma had gone Obimma to say his God would punish the government of Anambra State for its seeming silence and inaction on many kidnap, armed robbery and murder cases prevalent in the state.

But Obigwe has disputed Rev Fr. Ebube Muonso’s claim that the current regime has witnessed the highest number of killings in Anambra’s history, citing instances of high-profile killings and kidnappings that occurred during the regime of a certain former governor of the state.

These incidents, according to Obigwe, included the killing of a former Deputy Governor and the discovery of 46 floating corpses on Ezzu river.

Obigwe alleged that Rev Fr Ebube Muonso is being sponsored to frequently attack the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

According to Obigwe, Rev Fr. Ebube Muonso’s actions are driven by selfish interests, seeking to promote his preferred candidate in the 2025 election.

Obigwe believes that Rev Fr. Obimma has become the mouthpiece of disgruntled opposition elements, seeking to politicize insecurity issues in the state ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

He criticized Ebube Muonso for not offering any solutions to the insecurity problem, instead seeking to score cheap political points against the current regime.

The APGA chieftain expressed confidence in Governor Soludo’s administration, stating that they are doing their best to tackle insecurity in the state.

He emphasized the need for collective action to address the issue, rather than politicizing it, and warned the likes of Rev Fr. Ebube Muonso to desist from sabotaging the governor’s efforts.

Obigwe is confident that the outcome of the 2025 election will be a shocker to Rev Fr. Ebube Muonso and his sponsors.

