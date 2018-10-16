APC won’t field candidate in Zamfara, INEC insists

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
Mahmoud Yakubu, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)
will not field candidates for the 2019 general elections in Zamfara
State.
Yakubu stated this on the sideline of the opening of a two-day
validation workshop themed, “Study on the cost of elections in ECOWAS
Region” held in Abuja.
“We have issued a statement on Zamfara and nothing has changed. We stand
by the statement that we issued,” he stated.
The electoral commission had written to the APC noting that the party
was barred from fielding candidates for governorship, National Assembly
and state assembly elections because it failed to comply with Sections
87 and 31 of the Electoral Act of 2010.
The act states that parties are expected to comply with the timetable
and schedule of INEC, which had said that the conduct of primaries must
be held between August 18 and October 7. INEC said it received reports
from its Zamfara office, indicating that no primaries were conducted in
the state though their officials were fully mobilised and deployed
The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, while reacting to the ban
said there was no truth in INEC’s claim.
Oshiomole insisted that the party organised primaries in Zamfara within
the stipulated time, candidates emerged and they would be fielded in the
2019 election. Oshiomole pointed out that the claim by INEC that no
primaries were conducted could only be referring to its officials’
observation that actual voting did not take place. The APC chairman said
that conduct of primaries was not the only mode prescribed for producing
candidates in the electoral act, 2010 (as amended).
According to him, following the high level of friction, disagreements
and threatened violence by various political camps before the primaries,
all the aspirants met at City King Hotel, Gusau, to find a truce.
“After hours of intense horse-trading, a consensus was reached within
the spirit and context of the Electoral Act and the constitution of our
party on the basis of which a list was produced which was
confirmed/affirmed by all delegates present. This was done in strict
compliance with section 87 (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as Amended),” Oshiomole’s noted.
APC won’t field candidate in Zamfara, INEC insists
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),