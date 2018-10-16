APC won’t field candidate in Zamfara, INEC insists

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

Mahmoud Yakubu, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)

will not field candidates for the 2019 general elections in Zamfara

State.

Yakubu stated this on the sideline of the opening of a two-day

validation workshop themed, “Study on the cost of elections in ECOWAS

Region” held in Abuja.

“We have issued a statement on Zamfara and nothing has changed. We stand

by the statement that we issued,” he stated.

The electoral commission had written to the APC noting that the party

was barred from fielding candidates for governorship, National Assembly

and state assembly elections because it failed to comply with Sections

87 and 31 of the Electoral Act of 2010.

The act states that parties are expected to comply with the timetable

and schedule of INEC, which had said that the conduct of primaries must

be held between August 18 and October 7. INEC said it received reports

from its Zamfara office, indicating that no primaries were conducted in

the state though their officials were fully mobilised and deployed

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, while reacting to the ban

said there was no truth in INEC’s claim.

Oshiomole insisted that the party organised primaries in Zamfara within

the stipulated time, candidates emerged and they would be fielded in the

2019 election. Oshiomole pointed out that the claim by INEC that no

primaries were conducted could only be referring to its officials’

observation that actual voting did not take place. The APC chairman said

that conduct of primaries was not the only mode prescribed for producing

candidates in the electoral act, 2010 (as amended).

According to him, following the high level of friction, disagreements

and threatened violence by various political camps before the primaries,

all the aspirants met at City King Hotel, Gusau, to find a truce.

“After hours of intense horse-trading, a consensus was reached within

the spirit and context of the Electoral Act and the constitution of our

party on the basis of which a list was produced which was

confirmed/affirmed by all delegates present. This was done in strict

compliance with section 87 (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as Amended),” Oshiomole’s noted.