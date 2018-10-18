APC Treasurer Assassinated in Ekiti

Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Moses
Adeoye, has been killed by suspected gunmen at his residence.
It was gathered that Adeoye was murdered Wednesday evening in Otun, Moba
Local Government Area of the state.
Issues surrounding the assassination are yet unknown but source who
spoke with newsmen said that the gunmen didn’t take any of his valuables
or properties.
The state police public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed
the incident saying that investigation has commenced on the matter.
He said: “The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we
have started our investigation to make you we apprehend all the
perpetrators of this act.
“We commiserate with his family and assured the people of Ekiti state
that the police is on top of this matter.”