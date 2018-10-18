APC Treasurer Assassinated in Ekiti

Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Moses

Adeoye, has been killed by suspected gunmen at his residence.

It was gathered that Adeoye was murdered Wednesday evening in Otun, Moba

Local Government Area of the state.

Issues surrounding the assassination are yet unknown but source who

spoke with newsmen said that the gunmen didn’t take any of his valuables

or properties.

The state police public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed

the incident saying that investigation has commenced on the matter.

He said: “The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we

have started our investigation to make you we apprehend all the

perpetrators of this act.

“We commiserate with his family and assured the people of Ekiti state

that the police is on top of this matter.”