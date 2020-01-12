APC reacts as Appeal Court throws out Lokpobiri’s case against Lyon in Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has lauded the Appeal Court judgment which struck out an appeal by a Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the last Governorship election held in Bayelsa State, Heineken Lokpobiri against the APC and Governor-Elect, David Lyon.

The appellate court gave their verdicts in three separate judgements delivered by Justice Isiaiah Olufemi, Justice Cordelia Jumbo-Offor, and Justice Abubakar Lamido.

On the first appeal by APC and its Governor-Elect, David Lyon, on the issue of status bar, the court ruled that the matter which was instituted by Lokpobiri at the lower court was filed out of time and the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The Court held that instead of the fourteen days provided for by law for such matters to be filed, the applicant filed on the fifteenth day and thereby struck out the appeal.

On the third appeal by APC, David Lyon and Heineken Lokpobiri against the decision of the lower court that the party does not have a candidate in the last Governorship election, the Appeal Court ruled that the Lower court in Yenagoa acted the role of father Christmas by declaring what was not sought.

Reacting, Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC on Saturday said the ruling is an affirmation that the APC Direct Primaries was credible, transparent and reflected the wish of APC members.

Nabena who said this while speaking to newsmen also congratulated the APC on the Appeal Court’s overwhelming affirmation of Chief David Lyon’s candidature.

He said, “The Court of Appeal in delivering its verdict have sided with party members and defended their votes which they overwhelmingly gave Chief David Lyon to move Bayelsa State to the Next Level.

“While Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has a legitimate right to contest the outcome of the Direct Primaries through legal means, it is now clear through the Appeal Court ruling that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri had no case ab initio.

“I now call on all who mean well for our dear Bayelsa to rally around and support the incoming administration of Chief David Lyon whose campaign development blueprint, when implemented, will deliver homegrown initiatives to ensure progress, peace and stability of the state and indeed the Niger Delta.

“Finally, I invite Bayelsans to enjoy responsibly a glass of Heineken over this heartwarming Appeal Court ruling.”

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State had in its ruling in a suit on the 14th of November, 2019 by a Governorship Candidate of APC Heineken Lokpobiri nullified the primary of APC in the state before an appeal court in Port Harcourt granted stay of execution which paved way for APC and its Governor-Elect to participate in the election which was conducted on the 16th of the same month.