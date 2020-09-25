APC Nullifies Suspension Of Fayemi, Ojodu, Others

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has nullified all suspensions, noting that it was yet to receive any communication to this effect.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Disclaimer: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Other Purported ‘Suspensions’ a Nullity – APC”, signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, on Friday.

Nabena said, “The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported ‘suspension’ of the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Kayode Fayemi, as well as an earlier reported ‘indefinite suspension’ of some other party members in the state.

“The actions are a nullity as the Party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported ‘suspensions.’ We strongly advise all members to adhere to our Party constitution.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State. In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid, and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter.”

Recall that the state chapter of the party on Thursday, suspended a presidential adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and the son-in-law to Senator Bola Tinubu, Oyetunde Ojo, and nine other party leaders for alleged disobedience to the directive of the party’s National Executive Committee.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ade Ajayi, announced the suspensions via a statement in Ado Ekiti.

In response, a faction of the party to which Senator Ojodu belongs issued a counter suspension order in a letter titled, “Re: Dr. Kayode Fayemi anti-party activities”, on Friday.

The faction, which claimed to be the authentic State Executive Committee of the APC in Ekiti State, suspended the state governor from the party.

The statement was signed by Senator Tony Adeniyi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu Dayo Adeyeye, and five others.