APC Media/Publicity Committee urges ICPC to probe FCDA under Sen. Bala

Bauchi State APC Media/Publicity Committee has described the rejoinder published against the recent Independent Corrupt Practices Commission’s revelation of commandeering a federal ministry of agriculture’s allocated plot of land at Wuye by Gov. Bala Muhammed as laughable and baseless.

According to the APC committee, what the public expects from those who laboured to defend the scandal and shield their principal against possible impeachment to facilitate prosecution is to debunk the ICPC report with superior facts than the published folk tale that made a caricature of the warriors.

The press statement which was signed by the committee’s chairman, Comrade Sabo Muhammed added that the embattled governor’s defenders failed to support their claims with facts but chose to divert public attention to the issue at stake

“What ICPC said is that a federal ministry of agriculture’s plot at Wuye was commandeered by Sen. Bala Muhammed as FCT Minister then which has nothing to do with when Zinariya was established or whether it offers qualitative education or not. Nigerians are not interested to know the number of plots allocated to educational institutions but more interested in why the federal ministry of agriculture’s plot was commandeered. If the truth must be told, when was even Zinariya established in the FCT to warrant the claim? Although, the other anti-corruption agency, EFCC is waiting patiently to continue with its case against the embattled former FCT Minister which is on hold, other anti-corruption groups should lend support to the efforts of the anti-corruption agencies to retrieve suspected stolen funds and diverted public properties from the gummy hands of the former FCT Minister while the State House of Assembly should commence an impeachment process to save the name of Bauchi State from ridicule

“From the released ICPC report that rattled feathers and smoked out attack dogs for baseless defence against truth, it appears there exist, some more hidden scams that should be unearthed to add value to the ongoing anti-corruption war by President Muhammadu Buhari. We are aware of certain clandestine moves to scuttle the efforts of EFCC towards the continuation of its case against the former FCT Minister but that shall be resisted and exposed with time. We know of the ongoing moves to reach ICPC for withdrawal of its case and we know of the efforts to give the scam political meaning for burial”