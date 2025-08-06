‘APC is Stage 4 Cancer’ – Lamido Urges Nigerians to Reject Party

Former Governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Sule Lamido, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a “stage 4 cancer” that must be removed from Nigeria’s political system.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News TV and Monitored By The News Chronicle, Lamido expressed strong dissatisfaction with the APC’s performance in government, especially during the 10 years it has held power, starting with the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We must remove this cancer called APC. We can liken it to stage 4 cancer or malaria it must be removed,” Lamido said.

He accused the APC of being the root of corruption and other problems facing the country, insisting that it is not just about individual leaders but the party as a whole.

“APC is our problem. Corruption in Nigeria has become like a cancer, and it has to be cut out. If Tinubu is like Buhari, it’s because they are both APC. Never vote for them because the failure is from the party, not just the leaders,” he added.

Lamido’s criticism extended to the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the challenges facing Nigeria stem from the APC as a political entity and not just its individual officeholders.

His remarks have stirred public debate and drawn attention to growing dissatisfaction with the APC’s leadership. He also called for greater political accountability and reforms.

As of now, the APC has not issued an official response to Lamido’s comments. However, his statements are likely to intensify the conversation about the party’s role in Nigeria’s political future.