APC is in safe hands but some elements are trying to remove me – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the the All progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has accused some members of the party of frustrating his plans to reposition it.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the APC, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole also alleged a gang-up on the part of the elements with the ultimate aim of passing a no-confidence vote on him. APC

The former Governor of Edo State assured that the party under him was in safe hands as it marches, sure-footed, to victory in the 2019 general election.

It was learnt that Oshiomhole’s statement was against the background of recent mutterings among party leaders which at one time saw state party chairmen from several states mobilising to pass a vote of no-confidence on the party chairman.

Apart from the state chairmen of the party and state governors, who also had issues to square up with Oshiomhole, it was gathered that some members within the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) are accusing the national chairman of treating them as errand boys and summoning them to statutory meetings of the party in his private office.

Oshiomhole’s snap at the weekend was upon claims by one of the party’s presidential aspirants, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, who had in an interview with Saturday Vanguard, affirmed that the party would find it difficult to win the forthcoming general election with Oshiomhole as national chairman.

“I am worried if the party can still win in the midst of the problems we have under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He has to resign for the party to clinch victory in the forthcoming election,” the Delta State-born Alhaji Unagha who had sought the presidential ticket of the party, had said in the interview.

Responding yesterday, Oshiomhole said: “The totality of Unagha’s claims, without necessarily addressing them one after the other, tallies with cooked-up narratives being sponsored by some influential stakeholders in their respective states that Comrade Oshiomhole is responsible for all the problems in the APC at the moment.

“These influential stakeholders, according to grapevine, have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote on the leadership of Oshiomhole, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on the party in the nomination process.

“Comrade Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its 2015 electoral victory let alone to preside over its liquidation.

“Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined political entity.

“Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general election; the truth is that there is no accident in predestination.

“We must appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him in the saddle of APC leadership at this time for a purpose.

“The purpose has begun to manifest in its vast flourish and ramifications: instilling discipline, ensuring party supremacy, promoting due process, dealing with impunity and executive arrogance wherever they manifest to undermine intra-party electoral processes in the states.

“From the outset, we never expected that those who cherished and supported the status quo, which Comrade Oshiomhole supplanted, would cave in easily under the magnitude of the current political revival that he spearheads.”