APC Declares Suspension of North-East National Vice Chairman a Nullity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the purported suspension, of the party’s National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu by the North East Zonal Office as a nullity.

The national leadership of the party on Monday evening said that the zonal chapter of the party had no such powers to suspend a National Officer according to the party’s constitution; as such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Secretary of the APC, North East Zone, Abubakar Ajiya had on Saturday announced the suspension of Mustapha Salihu as the Zonal chairman of the party.

Salihu was accused of failing to call meeting as and when due contrary to Article 25D: 1 of the party’s constitution and for allegedly causing disunity among members of the party in the zone.

The party in a statement released in Abuja and signed by its new National Publicity Seceretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu has said that whatever issues there might be, the party structure and constitution provides ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.

“If the North East Zonal Office is unable to achieve a resolution, the National Working Committee (NWC) can and will wade in the matter to achieve amicable settlement”, the APC said.