APC Crisis: If Oshiomhole has to be removed so be it – Akeredolu

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fights to salvage the crisis that has ridden the party following the conduct of its primary elections and the persistent call for the removal of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has emphasized his disdain for Oshiomhole.

Akeredolu, popularly called Aketi, who was reacting to allegations of sponsoring some anti-Oshiomhole moves within the party said that it was increasingly becoming clear that the party leadership at that level is seriously challenged in terms of capacity for serious engagements.

He argued that there was no need for him to move from “North to South” to collect signatures from victims of electoral heist, as those who feel aggrieved reserve the right to demand that justice be done.

“If this includes the removal of Mr Oshiomole, so be it. May we seize this opportunity to reiterate the fact that the people of Ondo State are favourably disposed to the second term bid of Mr President”, he said.

Akeredolu who is currently in Canada on a 5 day working visit described the purported protest to the APC Secretariat, Abuja, organized by an opportunistic group in support of the Chairman as an “obvious mediocre contrivance by the embattled, consequent upon fraudulent acts, perceived and real, predicated on misplaced obduracy”.

The Ondo state Governor in a statement signed by Doyin Odebowale Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties & Strategy to the Governor recalled the Governor’s insistence on the sanctity of Oshiomhole’s mandate stolen by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), at a time when no hired rabble took interest in defending him.

This, he said happened when the Governor was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

However, Akeredolu insisted that he had expressed preference for someone else during the contest for the office of the Chairman of the Party, as he did not hide his opposition to Oshiomole’s aspiration for the simple reason that the leadership of a party, especially the one just emerging from a merger, should distance itself from egregious and inherently destructive narcissism.

“Recent events seem to justify this position as prescient. Only sycophants will fail to see the obvious. Mr President would not have expressed worries over the crises in the Party if everything had gone on smoothly.

“The handlers of the mob strive in vain to set the President against certain government functionaries considered antagonistic to their pernicious scheme for dominance.

“Rather than retrace their steps and display genuine contrition, their desperation pushes them to embrace measures capable of not only hurting the Party, but, regrettably, the President, whom they pretend to love so much.

“Those who collected varying and humongous amounts as fees from aspirants during the last grandiose charade called primaries and submitted names dictated to them by a cabal, notorious for capturing political power for unbridled pillage, should be bold to explain their real motives to the people.

“They should be honest enough to deal with the issues. Events, which took place across the country during the political charade, have exposed not only sheer incompetence on the part of the national leadership of the Party, but painfully, it has revealed a shocking proclivity towards banditry and impunity”, the governor added.