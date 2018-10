APC Clears Shekarau, Akpabio, Kalu Others For Senate Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full list of Senatorial Candidates cleared to partake in the primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Among those cleared for the senatorial primaries include former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who recently decamped to the ruling APC.

Former Inspector General of Police Barr. Suleiman Abba was not so lucky as he did not get the clearance to contest for the party’s Jigawa South Senatorial District primaries.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also cleared Katsina aspirants, Engr. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya and Bello Madiya to contest the Party’s primaries.

A Jigawa State aspirant, Yusuf Shittu Galambi also got cleared by the Party NWC to contest the Senate primaries in the state.

The former governor of Abia State, H.E. Dr. Uzor Kalu and Yusuf A. Haruna to contest the Party’s Senate Primaries for Abia North and Kogi Central Senatorial districts respectively.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena has said that the Primaries would now hold on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

All the Senators from Ondo state, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Ajayi Boroffice and Yele Omogunwa were cleared unopposed.

Others include Ibrahim Shekarau for Kano Central, Biola Ajimobi, Smart Adeyemi.

See full list below;

SOUTH SOUTH

AKWA – IBOM STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. H.E. SEN. GODSWILL O. AKPABIO AKWA-IBOM NORTH – WEST CLEARED 2. SEN. EFFIONG NELSON ASUQUO AKWA-IBOM SOUTH CLEARED 3. HON. EKPEYONG E. ETIM AKWA-IBOM NORTH – EAST CLEARED 4. HON. KUFREABASI B. ETUK AKWA-IBOM SOUTH CLEARED 5. MR. JAMES EKPE EFFIONG AKWA-IBOM SOUTH CLEARED

CROSS RIVER STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. SEN. BASSEY E. OTU CROSS RIVER SOUTH CLEARED 2. CHIEF RAY UGBAI I. MORPHY CROSS RIVER NORTH CLEARED 3. CHIEF AKIN A. RICKETTS CROSS RIVER CENTRAL CLEARED 4. PROF. OKA MARTIN OBONO CROSS RIVER CENTRAL CLEARED 5. NYIAM WABILY CROSS RIVER NORTH CLEARED 6. PST. (MRS.) MBUK MAYENI CROSS RIVER SOUTH CLEARED 7. SEN. NDOMA – EGBA VICTOR CROSS RIVER CENTRAL CLEARED 8. DR. AYUK H. EGBE CROSS RIVER CENTRAL CLEARED

DELTA STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. MR. EMERHOR OGHENETEGA DELTA CENTRAL CLEARED 2. DR. MRS. MARIAN N. OGOH – ALI DELTA NORTH CLEARED 3. SEN. OVIE OMO – AGEGE DELTA CENTRAL CLEARED 4. H. E. DR. UDUAGHAN E. EWATA DELTA SOUTH CLEARED 5. HON. ENGR. DORIS UBOH DELTA NORTH CLEARED 6. GABRIEL OYIBODE CLEARED

EDO STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA EDO NORTH CLEARED 2. HON. JOHN INEGBEDION EDO CENTRAL CLEARED 3. IGBOGBO SYLVANUS EDO CENTRAL CLEARED 4. HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK EDO CENTRAL CLEARED 5. HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON EDO SOUTH CLEARED 6. VICTORIA E. DIEJOMAOH EDO NORTH CLEARED 7. ERAHABOR EMOKPAE EDO SOUTH CLEARED

BAYELSA STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. FESTUS DAUMIEBI S. BAYELSA CENTRAL CLEARED 2. MR. AYOBEGHA JAMES BAYELSA EAST CLEARED 3. MR. BIOBARAKUMA DEGI – EREMIENYO BAYELSA EAST CLEARED 4. INDUYIMI T. KOMONIBO BAYELSA CENTRAL CLEARED 5. CAPTAIN MATTHEW KARIMO BAYELSA WEST CLEARED 6. SILVA OPUALA – CHARLES BAYELSA CENTRAL CLEARED 7. HON. DR. STELLA AYAMARA DORGU BAYELSA WEST CLEARED

NORTH WEST

KADUNA STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. SULIEMAN ABDUL KWARI ZONE 1 CLEARED 2. BARNABAS YUSUF BALA ZONE 3 CLEARED 3. SEN. SHEHU SANI ZONE 2 CLEARED 4. SEN. ZAGI CALEB ZONE CLEARED

KANO STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. BARR. HAJIYA LAILA BUHARI CENTRAL CLEARED 2. SEN. BARAU I. JIBRIN NORTH CLEARED 3. ISA YAHAYA ZAREWA SOUTH CLEARED 4. SEN. KABIRU IBRAHIM GAYA SOUTH CLEARED 5. SULIEMAN IBRAHIM HALILU NORTH CLEARED 6. SULIEMAN ABDULRAHMAN KAWU SOUTH CLEARED 7. IBRAHIM SHEKARAU CENTRAL CLEARED

ZAMFARA STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. ABDULAZIZ ABUBAKAR YARI WEST CLEARED 2. HON. IKRA A. BUBIS CENTRAL CLEARED 3. TIJANI Y. KAURA YAHAYA NORTH CLEARED

KATSINA STATE

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. BRIG. MAHARAZU ISMAIL TSIGA SOUTH CLEARED 2. FARUK LAWAL SOUTH CLEARED 3. MOHAMMED NUR KHALIL SOUTH CLEARED 4. SEN. IBRAHIM M. IDA CENTRAL CLEARED 5. MUHAMMED SAGIR USMAN CENTRAL

