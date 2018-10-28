APC Chairman Escapes Assassination in Enugu

The Enugu state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, escaped death by the whiskers at the weekend as heavily armed suspected assassins allegedly invaded his Enugu residence.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who gained entrance into the compound at about 2:15 am, Saturday, shot one of the police officers attached to him, Mr. Gerald Eke, on the head, and allegedly took away his official riffle.

The officer, who hails from Nsukka, Enugu state, was on admission at the Federal Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu, as at the time of filing this report..