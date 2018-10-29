APC and PDP are Fielding 1 Candidate Called ‘Butiku’ – Ezekwesili

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili, has described candidates of the All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as one and the same. She christened the APC and the PDP as a Siamese twin of failure.

Ezekwesili stated this at a press conference she held in Lagos on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the APC while Atiku Abubakar is the flagbearer of the PDP for the 2019 presidential poll.

But Ezekwesili, who is one of the five women in the race, said the PDP and APC are a single political party fielding one candidate called “Butiku”.

The former Education Minister used ‘Butiku’, drawn from the names of the candidates of the two most popular parties, Buhari and Atiku, to refer to both candidates as birds of the same feather.