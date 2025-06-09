APC Accuses Babachir Lawal of Attacking Tinubu Out of Bitterness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, of running a personal campaign against President Bola Tinubu.

According to the party, Lawal’s criticism is rooted in bitterness after he failed to secure the vice-presidential ticket before the 2023 general election.

The APC said Lawal’s disapproval of Tinubu’s administration is less about principles and more about personal disappointment. However, Lawal rejected these claims, calling them a distraction from what he described as the poor performance of the current government.

In an interview with Reporters on Sunday night, APC’s National Vice Chairman for the South-East, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said Lawal’s opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket was only a cover for his frustration.

He alleged that Lawal had been hoping to be picked as vice president and was upset when that didn’t happen.

“Babachir was desperate to be vice president. Everyone knows he strongly pushed for a Christian from the North to be chosen as Tinubu’s running mate. When that didn’t work out, he turned against the party and the President,” Arodiogbu said.

He added that Tinubu’s decision to pick former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate was a strategic move to win votes in the North. While this decision sparked backlash from some Christian leaders and party members, it was a calculated political choice.

The controversy over the Muslim-Muslim ticket led to several prominent defections from the APC, including Babachir Lawal, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, and Daniel Bwala.

While Dogara and Bwala have since returned to the party, Lawal remains part of a coalition opposing Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, reportedly involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Arodiogbu also stressed that former President Muhammadu Buhari still supports Tinubu and has not been pushed aside by the current administration or the APC.