APC Accuse PDP of Resorting To Falsehood over Imminent Defeat in Akwa-Ibom

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 elections in Akwa Ibom state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of resorting to falsehood and propaganda in a desperate attempt to remain in the reckoning, inspite of imminent defeat in the governorship and legislative elections.

This is coming in response to the PDP’s recent allegations against the former governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio who recently defected from the PDP to the APC, an APC chieftain in the state, Don Etiebet and the 2019 APC governorship aspirant who were alleged to be planning to foment violence in the state in order to ensure postponement of the elections.

In a statement signed the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, the APC said that it was leaders of the PDP in the state that were generally known as purveyors of violence, referring to several petitions in the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, a former commissioner in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

Barr Enoidem was alleged to have sponsored cultists and militant gangs that have gone out of control in Etim Ekpo his home local government and neighboring Ukanafun, with their activities resulting into several deaths in the last three years and displacement of many families who now live as displaced persons in Iwukem.

The ruling APC further alleged that the Governor Udom led administration has ensured the cover up of the security crisis despite the increasing number of deaths and displacements.

While the party called on the PDP administration in the state to accept its failure to provide security in the state, the APC said that it was “silly that the PDP ascribes the current spate of violence to APC when its (APC) members are at the receiving end. It is on record that a day after Senator Akpabio joined the APC, his home was attacked by gun-wielding who shot into his compound”.

The APC insisted that there are numerous cases of politically-motivated attacks against APC supporters, members and leaders in the state which are in the public domain stating that the tide has turned in Akwa Ibom State against the PDP government advising the citizens to vote out the Governor Udom administration in 2019.

“It is laughable that the PDP continues to delude itself that Akwa Ibom state is a “core PDP state” and by implication canvassing for the coronation of the incumbent governor. The Akwa-Ibom electorate and indeed the political structure have rejected PDP and no amount of falsehood and propaganda can reverse their lost appeal in the state.

“No attempt by the current PDP administration in state to cause crisis and disrupt the 2019 election will be tolerated. The PDP has already lost the forthcoming election as a result of the pedestrian performance of the Udom Emmanuel administration. The party should face its fate rather than engage in scare mongering” The APC said.