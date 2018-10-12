Anti-Graft Group Wants Ganduje Impeached Over Alleged Receipt of Kick Backs

Anti-graft group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, (CACOL) has insisted on the probe of Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over allegations bothering on the receipt of 15 to 25% kickbacks on every project executed in the state, and an impeachment process commenced.

Ganduje was alleged to have received $5million in bribe in a video clip the group said had gone viral, even though the state government has denied the reports saying there is no iota of truth in it.

However, CACOL in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran while imagining how much of diversions of public funds under Ganduje’s watch had gone unnoticed, questioned why a state as large as Kano had no meaningful achievements.

Unlike his predecessor, Alhaji Rabiu Kwakwanso, CACOL stated that the impression Ganduja was giving, ab initio after starting his tenure, was that Kwakwanso was tele guiding his regime for selfish and covetous considerations.

The group averred that some contractors within the state have attested to this heist by the sitting governor who they alleged was busy collecting as much as 25% of total costs of building stalls for the people, as his personal kickbacks.

The report went further to state that all the investigations carried out on the authenticity of this video by the Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, clearly confirmed they were never doctored.

In line with the present administration’s drive against corruption, CACOL called on the EFCC to intervene by setting up a comprehensive investigative panel over the matter.

The Kano state House of Assembly was also asked to wade in by commencing an impeachment process on the governor to save the state any further embarrassment and prove its own innocence over this unholy act.

“This scandal equally afford the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration a unique opportunity to prove to Nigerians the truism of his inaugural phrase of ‘having no friends or enemies whenever the issue concerns the national interest of the nation”, the group said.

The Kano state, Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba while debunking the allegations said that the blackmail was not a surprise to the government and the people of the state at a time the general elections were approaching.