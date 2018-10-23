Anti-Corruption Group Lauds Fayose’s Arraignment, Wants Diligent Prosecution and Speedy Trial

Following the eventual arraignment of the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has applauded the move, calling for diligent prosecution of the matter.

Fayose was on Monday arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Lagos Federal High Court over fraud and money laundering allegations of about N30.8billion.

The former governor who was arraigned alongside his company, Spotless Limited was accused of collecting various sums of money for the financing of his 2014 gubernatorial election.

Reacting to the news of the arraignment on Monday, CACOL through its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran recalled that Fayose, had, on October 16, 2018, the very day his tenure elapsed, submitted himself at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Headquarters, in Abuja.

This was sequel to various allegations being spread around against the former governor by the EFCC for offences that border on corrupt enrichment and diversion of public funds, part of which includes allegedly receiving N1.3billion from the former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The day after he submitted himself to the EFCC’s office in Abuja, the anti-graft agency reportedly approached a Federal High court to obtain an order of detention and subsequent arraignment in court within two weeks which was duly granted.

This was heralded by his arraignment in court on Monday morning in an 11 count charge for misappropriation and diversion of public funds totaling N30.8bn.

The anti-graft group, CACOL which takes keen interest in this elongated corruption issue that involves a notable politically-exposed person (being a former governor), commends the EFCC for following due process in taking the ex-governor into custody and his eventual arraignment.

“Without any prejudice or emotion about all the melodrama that has characterized this high-profile corruption case, we expect the EFCC to have done its preliminary findings and investigation, well enough to diligently prosecute this matter and leave no stone unturned in recouping almost all of the public funds that must have been criminally siphoned and misappropriated.”

“In similar vein, we recommend speedy trial and avoidance of undue judicial filibustering to enable the generality of ordinary Ekiti people, who have been at the receiving end of the fleece of their scarce resources, to heave a sigh of relief and rekindle their long lost hope in the ability of the system to redress social ills, irrespective of whose ox is gored.” they said.

They added that It is pertinent to also note that the arraignment and subsequent prosecution of ex-governor Fayose, is a signal to all office holders today, that no matter how long it takes to enjoy ‘immunity’ and thereby escape justice, the people’s power would always catch up with those whose pride is in betraying people’s mandate and trust that conferred power and public till unto them as nobody could permanently run away from their shadow.