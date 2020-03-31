Another Nigeria’s Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Country Records Second Death With 131 Cases

The death toll for coronavirus has started to rise in Nigeria as cases in the country zoomed to 131.

The country has recorded its second coronavirus death. Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed this on Monday.

Ehanire says the fatality was recorded during the weekend.

This is coming as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State becomes the third governor in the country to test positive for the rampaging coronavirus, and is in self-isolation.

The governor revealed this in a statement on his Twitter handle on Monday where he pointed out that he is asymptomatic.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result,” he tweeted. “It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

Governor Makinde also directed the former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, Prof Temitope Alonge, to be the Head of COVID-19 Task Force as he recovers.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully”, he says.

Makinde also urged the people of Oyo to comply with instructions from the COVID-19 Task Force, adding, ‘’stay home, stay safe.”

Before him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, have both tested positive for the virus.

However, the minister says, “as of today, March 30, 2020, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 in the FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun, two in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu, and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers States.

“The majority of them are persons who came from overseas and the others have been traced as close contacts of such returnees.

“Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, to reduce the spread of the infection.”

Former Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, Suleiman Achimugu, was the first Nigerian to have died of coronavirus infection.

The 67-year-old engineer, who returned from the United Kingdom, showed symptoms of the virus and died on March 23, 2020.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has confirmed 20 new cases of the killer virus.

In a tweet on its official handle, the NCDC notes that 13 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos State, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Kaduna State, and one in Oyo State.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State. As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”, NCDC tweeted.