Another Davido and Chris Brown Collaboration set to drop next week

In the late hours of Thursday, September 26, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced that his second song with Chris Brown will drop next week. The song will be produced by Kiddominant.

Davido made the announcement on Twitter that he recorded another song with Chris Brown. Both songs will be on Davido’s upcoming album ” A Good Time”.

Both artistes had dropped smash hit single, “Blow My Mind” not too long ago.

Blow My Mind has been doing massively well on the continent and as well gaining some momentum in North America. It has amassed over 21 million views on YouTube.The song was produced by Shizzi and co-written with Wurld. Since then, Davido has been on the IndiGOAT Tour with Chris Brown.