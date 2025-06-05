Angela Okorie Vs Mercy Johnson Vs Regina Daniels; Who Is Winning Now?

Word on the street is there is this beef that seems never ending in Nollywood and we asked a few people about what they feel about the beef, and because we like gossip we asked who they think is winning the fight.

Here are some of the responses we got. And if you are not familiar with drama let’s break it down for you.

Now this beef started when Angela Okorie came for Mercy Johnson calling her all sorts of names even saying that mercy Johnson is battling a disease she cannot wish on her enemies.

Regina Daniels however did not find this funny; she regard Mercy Johnson as mother and she called out Angela for being insensitive and said that Mercy Johnson has a daughter that can fight (Regina of course)

Keep in mind that since Angela has been calling Mercy Johnson out she did not drop any major reciept as evidence and Mercy never responded however this time around Mercy said she has had enough and will speak out.

But Regina told her not to because Angela is not worth it.

Amaka A student on break says- Me I have the time o so I followed the gist back to back and I want to Angela something I hope she sees this Nne Zukwanike abeg rest. You have been dragging this woman for too long and yet no receipts when it is not Nollywood script.

If you are going to accuse a woman of terminal disease abeg come correct now and you see Regina na correct pikin 100% loyalty.

Regina: Not because she is my namesake o but you see the way she defended Mercy Johnson ehn she is a real one and it’s high time someone put that Angela girl in her place.

Emeka- My own is not their fight o but you see the way Angela has brought insult of our innocent Abakiliki people are now calling her Abakiliki Cardi B I don’t like it. Abeg this is not how we behave in Abakiliki.

Dami- Me I am not a social media person o but the videos keeps finding me but you see Angela case ehn it’s a true definition of clout chaser and honestly there is no need of making medical claims about Mercy and in as much Regina tried to be respectful but it had to be said. Sometimes roll in the mud with them.

Maryam- You see that terminal illnesses from Angela that is pure wickedness and it is below the belt but what do you expect from yeyebrities. No one should talk about another person’s health for clicks and views Haba

Mercy has never responded is that not your cue to keep quiet.

Raymond: At this point Angela is having a midlife crisis because what in the name of invisible battle is this. Me I am learning from Mama Mercy Johnson o because the way she is keeping quite ehn it needs to studied.

Sandra: My own is I hope Angela is not shocked that people are not supporting her because she is giving bitter aunty vibes; you are always online cussing people out and making ridiculous claims give us facts first.

Andrew: Abeg make all of the rest I dey find where I go chop at least they have money for data. And I used to crush on that Angela o see as fine girl just dey yeye herself