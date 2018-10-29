Anenih’s Death is a Monumental Loss – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the demiseof the former Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the party, Chief Tony Anenih. Anenih, the Iyasele of Esanland, was also former Minister of Works and Housing.

The party described Chief Anenih as “a great Nigerian, a light-bearer, brilliant administrator, fine officer, quintessential nationalist and democratic icon, who made innumerable sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

“Indeed, Chief Anenih, who was known in the political circle as ‘Mr. Fix it’, owing to his ability to find solutions to very knotty political and governance issues, remains a colossus with unparalleled array of legacies which will be celebrated for generations.”

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said, “His roles in ensuring the stability, not only of our great party but also for our nation at large, stood him out as a patriot who dedicated his life for the service of humanity.

“The PDP is particularly pained that Chief Anenih left the stage at the time the party and the nation needed his wealth of experience the more, especially in our collective quest to restore good governance and democratic ideals in our country.

“The PDP therefore condoles with the Anenih family, the government and people of Edo state and pray that God will grant the nation the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.”

Tony Anenih died on sunday evening at the age of 85, at Cedar Crest hospital, Abuja.