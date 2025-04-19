Ancelotti Remains Focused on Season’s End Despite Champions League Exit

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to discuss his future beyond the current season, despite the team’s shocking exit from the Champions League.

Following the 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal, Ancelotti expressed his hurt but maintained that his focus remains on the two remaining titles. “We will evaluate the future at the end of the season, not now,” Ancelotti stated firmly.

In an interview today, Ancelotti also dismissed speculation about potentially managing Brazil, emphasizing his commitment to the present. “Brazil? I don’t discuss my future now. Full focus on the two titles remaining,” he said.

Despite the disappointment of the Champions League loss, Ancelotti praised his players for their efforts. “Let me thank all these players, as they gave me the chance to win 2 UCL titles in 4 years. It’s not something easy!” he said.

Ancelotti also defended Real Madrid’s record, rejecting criticism that the team has underperformed. “Questioning a club that has won 30 titles in 11 years is just misleading to me,” he asserted, pointing to the club’s impressive track record.

As the season nears its conclusion, Ancelotti remains resolute in his focus on the team’s goals. “We talked to the club and the players… we’re hurt but you cannot always win,” he said, acknowledging the disappointment while emphasizing the importance of finishing the season strong.