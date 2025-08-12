Anas al-Sharif’s Last Words as Israel Kills Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza

An Israeli drone strike on Sunday night killed four Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza City, including well-known correspondent Anas al-Sharif, whose final written message urged the world not to forget Gaza or its people.

The attack took place outside the main gate of al-Shifa Hospital, where a tent for journalists had been set up. According to Al Jazeera, the strike killed:

Anas al-Sharif – correspondent

Mohammed Qreiqeh – correspondent

Ibrahim Zaher – camera operator

Mohammed Noufal – camera operator

Two other journalists, freelance cameraman Moamen Aliwa and freelance reporter Mohammed al-Khalidi, also died in the same strike.

Just hours earlier, al-Sharif, 28, had reported on what he described as “intense, concentrated bombardment” in eastern and southern Gaza City. Known for his coverage from northern Gaza, he had become one of the most recognisable voices documenting the war.

Al-Sharif’s final message, released on his X account after his death, began:

“If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice.”

In it, he described growing up in Jabaliya refugee camp, his wish to return with his family to their original hometown of Asqalan, and his refusal to distort the truth. He entrusted the care of his wife, Bayan, their daughter Sham, their son Salah, and his mother to others.

“Do not forget Gaza. And do not forget me in your sincere prayers,” he wrote. “I testify before Allah that I am content with His decree… O Allah, make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family.”

Palestinian mission to the UN accused Israel of “deliberately assassinating” some of the last remaining journalists in Gaza, saying they had “systematically and dutifully exposed” Israel’s actions.

Hamas called the attack part of a “widespread targeting of journalists unprecedented in any war.”

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani described the killings as a “shocking violation of press freedom.”

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said indifference to such acts amounts to “complicity in Israel’s crimes.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson, condemned the attack and called for an independent investigation, noting at least 242 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

According to Al Jazeera, nearly 270 journalists and media workers have been killed since October 2023, making this the deadliest conflict for reporters on record.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders each described the strike as a war crime and accused Israel of showing “complete disregard for civilian life.”

Committee to Protect Journalists regional director Sara Qudah said: “Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent.”

Al Jazeera Media Network issued a statement calling the incident “another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom” and accusing the Israeli military of admitting to targeting the journalists’ location.

The conflict is considered the deadliest ever recorded for journalists.