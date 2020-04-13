Anambra’s capital records appreciable compliance to government’s lockdown order

As enforcement on the lockdown directive by Anambra State Government takes full effect today, parts of the state-monitored reflected high compliance to the order.

Visit to parts of the state capital which was rather very difficult due to heavy presence of security personnel, reflected deserted roads as operatives of the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) mounted roadblocks at strategic spots.

Major retail outlets and big restaurants in the state capital city of Awka were also shut down except food and drug markets.

There appeared, however, to be no lockdown for commercial transporters as they plied their trade without restriction.

Elsewhere in neighbouring communities like Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu, Urum, Umuawulu and Umuokpu, it looked like business as community markets and commuters were openly doing brisk business.

The Anambra State Police Command through its spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, had on Sunday, issued a statement notifying citizens of the commencement of total enforcement of the lockdown order in the State with immediate effect.

The statement read; “The public is kindly requested to stay at home. No movement, no local transportation. The index case has been in the State since March 28th and has socialized extensively. This extreme restriction became necessary to identify and isolate primary and secondary contacts as well as ensure no further spread as the contact tracing is ongoing.

“The public is to note that the Police and all security agencies in the State are geared to enforce this order to the letter in observance of overriding public health interest.

“Meanwhile, the Public are urged to utilize the following phone numbers in case of any emergency and to report observed breaches of the lockdown order or other security needs accordingly. They include CONTROL ROOM NUMBER-07039194332, OPS OFFICER, CSP WILLIAM ODUMU 08036877447, O/C SARS CSP. AGBAZUE PATRICK 08112201345, O/C FEDERAL H/WAY CSP. AHMED GAIYA 08039722267 and OC SAFER HIGHWAY SP ISA KOLO 08039714969.

“Others are O/C KPOCHAPU SP APPAH ABRAHAM 08032771100, OC OPERATION UDOKA SP UCHE EZE 08034011445, OC ANTI CULT SP UCHE ONYINAYA 07033778430 and PPRO SP HARUNA MOHAMMED PPRO 08060970639.”

Meanwhile, citizens of the state have bemoaned the untold hardship the lockdown will bring.

Emeka Nwoye, a civil servant, said now is the time for the people to fend for themselves as according to him, the government does not really care.

“Many people here earn their living daily. Such persons have to go out every day to be able to do so. We can, therefore, see the problem that will arise if they are restricted to their homes for 2 whole weeks without access to basic personal needs especially food and medication. The frustration would be unimaginable. The government must, therefore, create corridors for people to access these basic needs. They may become ungovernable and possibly erupt if consideration is not given to this,” Nwoye said.

He also stressed the need for security personnel to be civil and professional during the period.

According to him, “The best way to save the people from themselves is not by maiming or intimidating them. They must resist the temptation to use unnecessary excuse and force to dehumanise the people. No doubt these are trying times. The well to do people in our midst should visit the less privileged with charity. Let’s be our brother’s keeper wherever we are. This is not the time to play to the gallery or engage in dubious charity.”

For a rights activist, Okey Nwanguma, the government needs to do a lot of confidence-building to win public support and cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Public cynicism, scepticism and distrust of government is a huge challenge to the success of the government’s efforts to effectively combat and defeat the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country. And this is due to many years of deceit, insincerity and breach of faith by people entrusted with government responsibilities. This is a country where parliamentarians insensitively chose to take delivery of brand new cars and share them among themselves at a time the country’s economy was under severe distress and when the government says it was looking for funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At critical times like this when the government is in dire need of public trust and cooperation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the government faces a crisis of confidence. That also explains why not a few citizens are sceptical when, daily, officials reel out figures of people infected by COVID-19 or of those discharged from isolation centres. Moreso, when the identities of such persons, for some reasons are not made public and open to verification.”