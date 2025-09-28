Anambra Women vow votes for LP’s Moghalu to honour Peter Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the November 8 governorship in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, on Sunday secured a massive endorsement as past Women Presidents-General (PGs) across Anambra State have declared their readiness to vote for him in the November 8 election, saying it is their way of honouring former state governor, Mr Peter Obi.

The women, under the coordination of Barr. Oge Ekwezor and Madam Favour Nwaorah, pledged to mobilize grassroots support for Moghalu, stressing that they are committed to delivering their communities for Labour Party.

Speaking during the endorsement, the women leaders vowed to resist attempts by desperate politicians to buy their conscience, noting that their decision is anchored on loyalty to Obi and belief in Moghalu’s capacity to transform the state.

“We are ready to deliver our communities for the Labour Party because we believe in Dr. George Moghalu and the future he represents.

“Together, we will give our leader, His Excellency Peter Obi, his state as a strong base to actualise the Igbo presidency,” they declared.

Responding, Moghalu hailed the women as true partners in the mission to rescue Anambra, promising to run a people-centred government that would restore dignity to governance.

He lamented what he described as “the collapse of education, health, and security” in the state, insisting that “no society can thrive in fear and instability.”

He assured that free education for children and free healthcare for the elderly would be reinstated under his administration.

Moghalu also condemned the use of touts known as “Ndi Aka Odo” and other crude taxation methods, describing them as “shameful, insensitive, and anti-people.”

According to him, leadership must be rooted in compassion and empathy for the masses.