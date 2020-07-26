Anambra, too blessed to be underdeveloped- PDP guber aspirant, Ezeemo

Business mogul and governorship Aspirant in the Anambra 2021 gubernatorial elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Godwin Ezeemo says the state is too blessed to be at its present unsatisfactory level of development.

In his view, the present situation where the state depends a lot on Federal Allocation is totally unacceptable considering the huge human and material resources with which God has blessed the state.

According to him, if he wields the powers at the state helm, he will harness the state’s abundant human and material resources for accelerated progress and development of the State.

Briefing the State Executive of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on his intention to run for the governorship state come 2021, the Umuchu-born philanthropist expressed his readiness to build an economic system where citizens of the state will receive the due benefits from the government and meet their obligations to the State.

He promised to provide basic and dependable infrastructure and encourage wealthy Anambra people to invest in the development of the State if voted into power.

“I will provide good roads, water, security, stabilize power and others for our people to come and invest home. I will be a uniting factor for people from all parts of Anambra State; South, Central and North. We have the resources. We do not need to depend on FAAC in order to move forward. I will put everything into use for the betterment of all. Whatever that comes from the centre is a bonus I can assure you.

“The state has billionaires all over the world and it will be my primary charge to mobilize these illustrious sons of the state to come and invest at home. It takes only a humble servant to do that. If you don’t do it, the majority may not come back. I know them. I know where to find them and how to bring them back home,” he added.

Ezeemo pledged, if elected, to recognize the crucial role of the media and partner journalists to sensitize and empower the public especially youths by educating them on what they need to know to take right decisions to change their lives.

“We have talented young people wasting away their talents due to poor leadership. People are chasing degrees after which they will still be unemployed.

“I will build a society where everyone will have the opportunity of achieving greatness through dint of hard work not by knowing someone. I will make sure that people gain what they want by merit. I won’t give in to blackmail,” he concluded.