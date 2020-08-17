Anambra South PDP guber aspirants express support for zoning of governorship seat

There appears to be an internal disagreement with the Peoples Democratic Party over the zoning of the 2021 Governorship seat in Anambra State.

The PDP National has maintained that it is the prerogative of the State Working Committee (SWC), to determine the issues of zoning.

Clarifying what the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-east region, Austin Umahi, said last Friday on abandoning zoning in the state, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said for the avoidance of doubt, the NWC does not get involved in the zoning of the governorship position in states.

But in a communiqué issued by the PDP aspirants from Anambra South Senatorial District after their meeting on Sunday, they reiterated their support for the existing zoning arrangement for the gubernatorial seat in Anambra.

“We reaffirm that the next governor of the state shall emerge from the Anambra South Senatorial District in line with the existing zoning arrangement and that any aspirant that emerges from the South through free, fair and credible primaries shall be supported by all of us.

“We appreciate the leaders, stakeholders, National ad State Assembly members for their goodwill messages sent for this meeting.

“We appreciate the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP for timeously correcting the erroneous statement ascribed to it that portrayed the party as anti-zoning in Anambra State,” the communiqué read.

The meeting was convened by former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Evang Livinus Ukachukwu.

Among others who signed the communiqué were the Member representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife, the member representing Nnewi South, Nnewi North and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Engr Chris Azubogu, Hon Chuma Nzeribe and Chief Ugochukwu Okeke.

They also include Emeka Etiaba, Obunike Ohaegbu, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Valentine Ozigbo and Godwin Ezeemo.