Anambra residents groan as petrol stations exceed new PPMC pump price for fuel

Residents of Anambra State have bemoaned Tuesday’s increase in the pump price of fuel from N148 to N151.56k per litre as announced by Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

TNC correspondent who sampled the opinion of the people on the matter, reports that while some petrol stations in Awka, Anambra State Capital are presently selling between N157 to N160 per litre, some in Onitsha and environ are selling for as high as N162.

Other major cities in the state such as Nnewi, Ekwulobia and Ihiala, have their filling stations selling between N152 and N155.

A commercial vehicle operator, Chinedu Ogbonna said it is worrisome that Nigeria as an oil-producing country, would be selling for that high, adding the negative impact on transportation will be very high.

“This hike is seriously worrisome considering the fact that Nigeria is an Oil-producing state. One cannot understand how we got here. For us as drivers, there is no way we can fully take the impact of this increase without increasing the cost of transportation. Invariably, this will affect businesses as commerce and transportation go hand in hand. The ultimate sufferers are the people. So, the government must as a matter of urgency, review this decision as it does not go down well with the people,” he said.

For the Deputy President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Innocent Nduanya, now is not the right time to effect such increase, as the people are still battling the numerous challenges occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

“Our economy is presently bleeding, the people are still grasping with the hardship introduced by the Coronavirus pandemic and everyone is panicky. Yet, of all the time to increase fuel, government chose now! For me, this is the height of insensitivity. People are expectant that government should evolve strategies to bring down the cost of essential commodities but here we are. It is a pity that government is increasing the price of fuel and I totally condemn such decision,” Nduanya maintained.

He further observed that the increment was also done for electricity tariffs as well as for Television subscription, wondering what kind of government folds its arms and watches as private businesses make mincemeat of its citizens.

In their separate remarks, some artisans, Ifeoma Okafor and Idris Kabiru noted that the worst hit by the hike are the poor masses who are struggling to survive, urging government to rescind the decision.

They frowned at the trend where petrol stations in the state take advantage of such undue hike to exploit citizens of the state by increasing their own pump price far above what was stipulated, adding that due to systemic failure, there is no way to ensure that the masses are protected in the event of such unwarranted increase in petrol prices.