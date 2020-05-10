Anambra receives COVID-19 palliatives from FG

Anambra State Government has received 1,800 bags (50kg) of rice and 2,400 cartons of tinned tomatoes from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The items which came in today is part of Federal Government’s palliative to Anambra residents to cushion the effects of the lockdown and consequent economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the exercise, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk represented by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Human Services, Mr Charles Nwanelo, said the gesture is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s directive to provide welfare packages for vulnerable citizens of the nation,

Nwanelo affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards alleviating the needs of vulnerable citizens.

He noted that the second tranche of palliatives will be delivered to the state soonest.

Receiving the palliatives on behalf of Gov Willie Obiano, the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Nkem Okeke, thanked the Federal Government for coming to the aid of the less privileged citizens.

“I wish to convey the Governor’s gratitude for the items delivered and the ones anticipated. On our part, the state government will continue to support in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and in alleviating the pains of the people.

“Anambra State Government committed about four hundred million naira towards providing palliatives for the elderly and vulnerable in the state. It has equally provided medical facilities and trained personnel to prevent the spread of the virus and effectively contain any outbreak,” Dr Okeke explained.

There has been only one confirmed case of coronavirus in Anambra state so far.

The index case was treated successfully in one of the protective care centres in the state and has since long been discharged and reunited with his family.