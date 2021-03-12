Anambra Police Denies Covering Up Suspect In Murder Of 10-Year-Old House Help

Awka – Anambra State Police Command has described as absolutely false and unfounded, allegations that it is shielding a suspect in a murder case from being prosecuted.
A social crusader, Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison, had raised alarm on various social media platforms over what he called Anambra Police complicity in the cover up of a murder case involving on Madam Nmesoma Okafor.
The suspect, aged 25, who is from Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have tortured her 10-year old house help, Kosisochukwu, resulting in her death in a hospital on the 16th of February, 2021.
The social crusader had fingered the police in the cover up, over their alleged refusal to charge the suspect to court.
Gwamnishu wrote: “They want to cover up her death. Madam Nmesoma is detained at SCID Awka and as usual, the police have refused to charge Madam Nmesoma to court for murder. The little girl was brutally tortured and she died before arriving at the hospital for treatment on 16th February 2021.
“The poor girl died in the hands of a woman who ought to take her as her child. With bruises all over her body, multiple stabs on her back, a child died with pain.
“Demand that Anambra State Government and Anambra Police Command charge Madam Nmesoma for murder.
“Demand that police desist from collecting bail and settlement.”
But while parading the suspect on Thursday in Awka, the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said the allegations are untrue.
“The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to the misleading report on Instagram that Police have refused to charge to Court, one Madam Nmesoma Okafor ‘f’ aged 25years of Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State over alleged torture and murder of her teenage house help who died in the hospital while receiving treatment on 16th February,2021.
“The report was absolutely false and unfounded,” he said.
The PPRO revealed that the suspect in question is still in police custody and would be charged to court on Monday 15th of March after concluding autopsy.
“The Command wonder why the author could not cross-check his facts with the police in a sensitive matter such as this before publishing.
“In view of the foregoing, the Anambra Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, urges the public to disregard the report and further assures them that justice will be served on the matter,” the Anambra Police spokesperson concluded.
