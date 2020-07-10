Anambra man butchers son, buries corpse in his compound

A 35-year-old man, Christian Alisigwe has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly killing his 4-year-old son, Ebubechukwu using a cutlass.

The suspect, who is from Ihite- Azia in Ihiala Council Area of Anambra State, was said to have buried the corpse of the deceased in a shallow grave in his compound.

According to some neighbours, the man had committed the crime yesterday.

While there was no clue as to why he committed the dastardly act, efforts to speak with the mother of the child proved abortive as she was unavailable.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the Police in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed said on Thursday at about 3:21 pm, Police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested the suspect.

“Suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son, Ebubechukwu Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 4years of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave at his compound,” he revealed.

The PPRO said police detectives had visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited it at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

He said the case has been transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation.