Anambra Govt Reveals Conditions to Allow Conduct of Medical Missions, Outreaches

Individuals and Corporate bodies in Anambra State conducting medical missions or outreach programs without prior approval from the Ministry of Health have been reminded that such activities remain prohibited in the state.

The reminder was contained in a circular from the State Ministry of Health, signed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike.

Recall that the state Ministry of Health had earlier this year announced the prohibition of such activities without the Ministry’s approval, after many people died during the distribution of relief items and outreach by a charity organization, owned by a philanthropist at Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

In the latest circular, the Health Commissioner, Dr. Obidike explained that the decision to sustain the measure was to ensure patients’ safety, and that the activities align with best practices and uphold public health standards.

He also noted organizers of such events were asked to seek approval from the Ministry of Health before every medical outreach to prevent harm from unsafe procedures, counterfeit medications, or poor infection control.

Obidike noted, “These measures were entrenched to ensure high standards of care, guarantee outreach meets global healthcare standards, prevent public health risks, and avoid disease outbreaks, while integrating efforts into the state health strategies.

“It also aims to strengthen collaboration between stakeholders and the Ministry for impactful healthcare delivery.”

While explaining steps to follow to obtain this approval, the government circular pointed out that an application addressed to the State Commissioner for Health must be submitted to the ministry.

The application, it said, must provide outreach details, including dates, locations, services, qualifications of health professionals, and a list of medical supplies to be made.

It also said there must be an engagement with local communities vis-a-vis consulting with community leaders for smooth cooperation, while other requirements for the submission of the application is to ensure safety compliance where adherence will be made to infection prevention, waste disposal, and emergency protocols.

“The application is expected to be submitted on time, at least 30 days before the proposed outreach date.

“Consequences of non-compliance with the directive are the stoppage of such exercise, and violators would be liable to pay penalties, which would include payment of fines, license revocation, or legal action,” it said.

According to the circular, the Ministry of Health is in support of all efforts and provides guidance to ensure successful, safe, and impactful medical missions.