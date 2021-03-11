Anambra Govt Mourns Late COOUTH CMD, Appoints Dr. Akabuike New CMD

Awka – The government of Anambra State has commiserated with the Nwankwo family of Ifite-Dunu, Njikoka local government area, over the demise of their son, Dr. Basil Nwankwo.
The late Dr. Nwankwo was until his death, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka.
Dr Nwankwo was said to have died last night in Enugu, after he allegedly had a heart attack although some quarters have it that the CMD died as a result of COVID-19.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said the State Governor, Willie Obiano is saddened by the unfortunate passing of Dr. Basil Nwankwo, who he said, performed creditably well as Chief Medical Director (CMD) of COOUTH.
“Dr. Nwankwo has been in the frontline, saving lives since the outbreak of COVID-19, together with his colleagues at Amaku, Anambra state Ministry of Health, and other partner agencies,” he said.
Professor Chukwulobelu said the state government is in touch with late Dr. Nwankwo’s family and wishes his soul eternal rest.
Meanwhile, the statement announced new appointments to fill the vacuum left by Dr Basil Nwankwo’s death.
“Dr Josephat Akabuike, former Commissioner for Health in Anambra state, and current Chairman of Governing Council, Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, (COOUTH), Awka.
“Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), has been appointed as the new Chairman of Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi.
“He will combine the two roles.
“Both appointments are with immediate effect,” the statement said.
