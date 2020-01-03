Anambra Govt issues ultimatum to 7 street markets to move to new sites

Anambra State Government has directed 7 street markets across the state to relocate their well-structured permanent locations before Monday, the 6th of January, 2020.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Uchenna Okafor says the state Government has observed that street markets contribute significantly ro incidences of robbery, fire incidents, traffic congestion and littering of the environment.

Among the markets involved are vegetable market at Okpoko and Army Gate, Onitsha, Shoe Manufacturers at Obodoukwu street, Synthetic/Fabric Market and Stockfish dealers at Woliwo, Onitsha.

Others are Cosmetics and Provisions Market, Electronics Market Nkwo-Nnewi and Ozomagala/Ezenweke street traders.

The Trade and Commerce Commissioner explained that the relocation is to reduce traffic issues, robbery and fire incidents along the roads as well as to enhance the aesthetics of the environment.