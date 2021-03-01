Awka – Anambra State government has handed over the Otuocha and Obizi regional water schemes to Birsa Water Limited, a consortium of Paul-B Nigeria limited, for proper maintenance and management.
The Otuocha Water scheme is located at Aguleri in Aambra East Council Area of the state and will serve the LGA and neighbouring communities in Anambra North Senatorial District.
The Obizi Water Scheme on the other hand, is located at Uga in Aguata LGA and will serve communities of the LGA and other in Anambra South Senatorial Zone.
The State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne performed the brief hand over of the projects at Aguleri, Anambra East LGA and Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA.
According to Ezenwanne, the handover was in conformity with the directive of the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, that the two water schemes be given to a reputable company with expertise for effective management.
At Aguleri, the commissioner revealed that it was Governor Obiano that initiated and completed the Otuocha Regional Water Scheme.
In his words, “Governor Obiano inaugurated this water project in May 2020 and I’m glad that this dream materialized today. The water is sourced from Anambra river and we have a well functional water treatment plant near the river where the water is being treated before pumping into a 450 cubic metre overhead tank. This supplies water to about 10 communities around this area”.
Speaking at Ekwulobia, Engr. Ezenwanne revealed that the Obizi regional water scheme, built in the early 70s, had become moribund before Obiano awarded the contract for its reactivation some years ago.
“The scheme stopped working for over 30yrs and I’m happy that today, Governor Obiano has reduced the sufferings of about 14 communities in terms of water supply. Obizi regional water scheme has its source from Obizi spring water Uga and it supplies water to 14 towns in Aguata LGA with about 45km reticulation network,” he said.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of Paul-B/Birsa Water Limited, Mr. Stanley Odogwu expressed appreciation to Governor Obiano for the confidence reposed in the company, for the management of the two regional water schemes and promised to deliver according to the contractual agreement.
For Mrs. Nweke Gloria and Mr. Vitus Madu, natives of Aguleri and Ekwulobia respectively, the projects will help address the challenge of access to potable water which people of their areas face.
They however called on the state government to set a mechanism in place to ensure that the management company does not disappoint the people.
Remember me