Anambra Govt Disowns Civil Service Recruitment Adverts

244 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 7, 2021
Awka – Anambra State Government has disowned a publication that circulated Tuesday via social media, claiming it has begun the 2021/2022 recruitment exercise for civil servants in the state.
The job recruitment advert had caused a stir yesterday, as applicants besieged cyber cafes in Awka, the State Capital, to apply using the portal stipulated.
TNC correspondent who visited the site revealed massive traffic, resulting in some applicants being unable to fulfill some processes, as at yesterday afternoon.
But in a release from the official website of the State Information and Communication Technology Agency (ANSICTA) late Tuesday, the State Government denied authorizing any such exercise on recruitment of personnel.
It warned that any dealings on the alleged website is done at the applicants’ risk and should be avoided as they are fraudulent.
“It has come to the notice of Anambra State Information and Communication Technology Agency (ANSICTA), that a web publication has been spreading on various internet and social media resources of job recruitment advertisements and links for registration for recruitment purportedly published by the Anambra State Government.
“We hereby advise the public that such advertisements are false as Anambra State Government has not authorized or commenced any such actions on recruitment of personnel.
“Be advised that any dealing or transaction on such websites, links, portals or other platforms, is done at your own risk and you should avoid them as they are fraudulent and may breach your personal and information security.
“We advise caution as such an exercise will follow procedure and ANSICTA will be part of that process,” the statement concluded.
