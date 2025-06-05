Anambra Government Launches Crackdown on Illegal ISPs to Safeguard Digital Infrastructure

The Anambra State Government, through the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB) and the Anambra State ICT Agency, has initiated a crackdown on unauthorized Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating across the state.

The crackdown was announced in a statement jointly issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), Barr Chike Maduekwe, and the Managing Director of the State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata.

According to the statement, the action was taken in response to various reports of illegal road and sidewalk excavations and the unauthorized erection of poles.

It said investigations have revealed that several ISPs have been operating without the required licenses or official approvals.

The statement noted that these illegal operations pose serious risks, including data breaches, poor service quality, and the defacement of public infrastructure. If left unchecked, they will not only compromise residents’ safety but also undermine legitimate ISPs, who are registered with the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and prepared to follow due process to provide reliable services.

The government explained that the crackdown’s objective was to sanitize the state’s digital landscape by ensuring that only properly registered and certified ISPs are allowed to operate in the State.

It also said the initiative is part of the broader vision of the Chukwuma Soludo-led administration to promote responsible technology use for the collective good.

The Executive Chairman/Managing Director of ANSPPB, Barrister, commented on the development. Chike Maduekwe stated, “This isn’t about shutting anyone out. It’s about ensuring everyone plays by the rules. If you want to offer internet services in Anambra, go through the proper channels. We will support those doing the right thing. Still, we will not fold our arms and watch people cut corners or convert the digital momentum generated by the solution government into inertia.”

Also speaking, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, said building a secure digital environment begins with accountability.

Insisting that the Internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, Agbata said people deserve services from trustworthy providers.

“We’re committed to protecting our citizens while enabling fair competition in the tech ecosystem.

“The Anambra State Government remains resolute in fostering a safe, fair, and well-regulated digital economy, one where residents can enjoy reliable internet services without fear of exploitation or compromise,” he said.