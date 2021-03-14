Anambra Gang Rape: Police Arraign Suspects In Court

Awka – Two men alleged to have brutally gang raped a 16 year old girl at Orsumoghu street, Awada-Obosi in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State, were on Friday, arraigned before an Idemili Magistrate Court.
The suspects, Chidiebere Uzoma, 45, of Ukaegbu Street, Awada and Uchenna Nwaegbu, 23, of Orsumoghu street Awada-Obosi, were said to have committed the dastardly act on the 19th of February.
The victim was left unconscious by the suspects, due to excessive loss of blood.
Confirming the arraignment, the Police spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination, where penetration and multiple laceration of her hymen were confirmed.
“Following the incident, the Police had trailed and arrested the suspects,” he said.
According to him, they had voluntarily confessed to the crime, upon interrogation.
The Anambra Police Public Relations Officer further revealed that the suspects were consequently arraigned before the Idemili Magistrate Court, after investigation was concluded.
Meanwhile, efforts by TNC correspondent to speak with the victim, even with assurances of confidentiality, proved abortive, as she was shielded by relatives.
Remember me