Anambra Flood: Obaze Calls For More Aid In Ogbaru And Other LGAs

A former Governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2017 elections in Anambra state, Oseloka Obaze has called for a robust response to the devastating flood in Ogbaru and six other Local Government Areas of the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Selonnes Consult who sympathized with the affected families and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), said that more proactive measures is needed to minimize fatalities.

The devastating flood ravaging the riparian area of the state had claimed the life of a nine year old Primary 3 pupil of Light International School, Benedict Uzo in Amiyi, Ogbaru LGA after she was swept away while attempting to fetch water with her bucket.

Similarly, the son of popular high life Musician, Osita Osadebe, Okechukwu Osadebe reportedly died after he was swept away by a surging flood at Atani in Ogbaru LGA.

However, Arinze Awogu, Chairman of the Ogbaru LGA who was reacting to the news of the death of the nine year old girl said that the council would set up an emergency office for a proactive response team to effectively handle emergencies.

He urged the people in the flood prone areas to vacate their homes and move to safer areas or the IDP camps that have been provided for by the state government.