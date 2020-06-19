Anambra Family buries 3 members who died in Lagos explosion

The remains of three family members that lost their lives on March 15, 2020, Lagos explosion, has been laid to rest in their country home at Avomimi village in Enugwu-Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state.

The arrival of the remains of the deceased at their family house had sparked mournful shouts from family members and community people, who had their jaws in their hands in shock over the loss.

Among the deceased, were a businessman, Mr Obi Iyooh, aged 60, his wife, Mrs Obiagaeli, aged 55, and their 30-year-old son, Mr Onyekachi.

The trio was reported to have been trapped in their vehicle while they were about driving out from the home to Church around 9am, when an explosion rocked Eroko Road, Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin Council Area of Lagos state.

Mr Obi died with his wife and son, alongside their house help, leaving their three children (residing at the US), 80-year-old mother, Mrs Doris (residing in the village), and other family members and friends to mourn them.

The acting Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, had while reacting to the incident confirmed that among the bodies recovered were those of a family of four believed to be heading to church when they were caught in the explosion.

About 20 other persons equally lost their lives and property in the explosion.

In a homily at the burial, Rev. Mike Omekaoma of the Assemblies of God Church, Njikoka zone, charged Christians to be shining examples and lights in their communities, homes and the country.

Omekaoma said current events have made it imperative for Christians to live with the fear of God and be good to fellow human beings, having been granted freedom of choice by God.

The only surviving brother to late Obi, Mr Charles Iyooh, while welcoming sympathizers, said the family was still in shock that their elder brother, wife and nephews had gone the way of all mortal.