Anambra CVR, a total failure, Ohaneze fumes, demands extension

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in Anambra State has expressed disappointment over what it called the shameful and inexcusable failures characterizing the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the State.

It has also expressed concerns that what should have been a seamless civic process, has become a deliberate scheme to disenfranchise Anambra in many communities.

Recall that TNC had reported the numerous hiccups that characterized the process, where men and equipment deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC were grossly insufficient for the teeming number of people who turned out for the exercise, as well as the insufficient bandwidth to power the data capturing machines.

According to a statement on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Barr. Uzo Ekemezie, the Ohanaeze condemns the avoidable chaos and failures reported across the state, particularly in Ogbaru, Obosi, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ihiala, and several other communities and wards, where thousands of our people are being systematically denied their constitutional right to register and participate in the electoral process.

The group said complaints from various communities paint a disturbing picture of gross undersupply of registration machines and personnel, crippling the process from the start, extremely limited registration locations, forcing citizens to travel long distances and endure endless queues, inadequate network infrastructure, with INEC field staff relying on individuals to provide personal data connectivity to power their systems and widespread reports of extortion, where citizens are being forced to pay bribes to registration officers in order to exercise their civic right.

It drew public attention to what it called the transaction-driven bottlenecks, especially in populous wards like Obosi, Nigeria’s largest ward, where most eligible voters have been unable to register, insisting that INEC’s failure to deploy resources adequately and ethically manage the process, raises serious questions about its commitment to credible elections in Anambra State.

The Anambra Ohanaeze demanded the immediate and unconditional extension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across Anambra State, as well as deployment of sufficient registration machines, competent personnel, and reliable network infrastructure to all communities, especially rural areas like Ogbaru, Anambra East and West, Ihiala, Ayamelum, and others that have been heavily underserved.

“Ohanaeze demands urgent investigation and sanctioning of all personnel involved in acts of extortion or transactionalizing the registration process. INEC must immediately address all operational failures to restore public confidence ahead of the November elections.

“No citizen of Anambra State should be denied the fundamental right to register and vote. Disenfranchisement in any form is a violation of our civic rights and a threat to democracy,” it said.

The apex Igbo group called on the State Government, political leaders, civil society, and all stakeholders to unite on the issue and officially demand urgent intervention from INEC, insisting that INEC has an obligation not just to conduct elections, but to guarantee that every eligible citizen is given unhindered access to the process.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra State Chapter, will not accept excuses or explanations. What we demand is immediate corrective action.

We call on INEC to extend the CVR now, fix the failures, and respect the civic rights of Ndi Anambra,” the statement emphasized.