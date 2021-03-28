Anambra Community Elects New King Following Govt’s Deposition Of Former Monarch

Dr Shedrach Moguluwa has emerged the traditional ruler of the Nawfia community in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State.
The election followed the withdrawal of Certificate of Recognition of former traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo by Governor Willie Obiano, alongside two others in December 2020.
The withdrawal of Certificate was because of the traditional ruler’s involvement in an Abuja trip with billionaire, Arthur Eze, which the State Government felt was a slight on itself.
Moguluwa, an Associate professor defeated his sole rival, Chief Sir Nnonyelu Okoye with 111 votes against 102 in the keenly contested but peaceful election held at Nawfia town hall.
The election was observed by officials of the government while men of the Nigerian Police provided security to ensure a hitch free exercise.
In his acceptance speech, the Igwe-elect thanked people of the community for their active participation in the build up to the election, promising to be father to all through an all-inclusive leadership.
“I urge our people to embrace peace because war is an evil wind that blows nobody any good. This election is a new dawn for people of Nawfia and a great beginning of great things to come to our town,” he said.
The people of the town could not hold back their excitement when the losers, conceded defeat and embraced the Igwe-elect, in demonstration of their acceptance of the result.
Remember me