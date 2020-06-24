Anambra Communities in fresh violent clash over land

One person has been feared dead and many houses burnt down in a fresh violent clash between Achalla and Urum communities of Awka North Council Area of Anambra State.

It was reported that people of Umuife village, Urum were invaded by armed Achalla youths yesterday, during which a violent clash ensued and in the process, one Ikechukwu Aaron was killed.

It was alleged that the Achalla youths had made away with his corpse and set more than three buildings ablaze and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The clashes which have become frequent in the area, was as a result of a dispute between the two neighbouring towns over the ownership of a parcel of land known as Ochiokwa farmlands.

TNC gathered that efforts have been made by the Police and key stakeholders in the area in setting up separate committees to look into the matter and make lasting peace between the two warring communities in Awka North all to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State has on Tuesday, announced a full-scale investigation into the recent violent clash between Urum and Achalla Communities.

A statement issued today by the Command and signed by the Police Spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed said security operatives have been deployed to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

It further said the investigation is ongoing to fish out the attackers and bring them to book.

“Following the distress call yesterday that some youths in large number allegedly from Achalla invaded Urum Community with offensive weapons and razed down three buildings, the Command quickly dispatched joint Police teams comprising PMF/SARS and other Conventional Units led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations ACP David Iloyanomon.

“Situation was brought under control, while the joint patrol is still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“Meanwhile, the extent of damage and injuries sustained has not yet being ascertained but the Commissioner of Police CP John Abang has directed the DC State CID Awka to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to book,” he said.

The PPRO recalled that last month, the State Commissioner of Police had summoned all stakeholders in the two warring communities over the looming crisis concerning the land dispute which both Communities were laying claim to.

According to him, “The CP waded into the matter and warned both parties to maintain peace and explore all the legal avenues to resolve their grievances without resorting to violence.”

However, despite the Commissioner of Police intervention and warning, the two communities had on the 27th of May, 2020, engaged themselves in a fight over the same land matter, the statement regretted.