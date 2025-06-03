Anambra Children’s Parliament Urges Soludo to Tackle Underage Sex, Brothel Surge

The Anambra State Children’s Parliament has called on the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to wade into the increasing exposure of children to underage sex and sex-related activities across parts of the state.

The speaker of the Children’s Parliament, Rt Hon Victory Ekwunife, made the call in an exclusive chat with our correspondent in Awka, following the recent Children’s Day celebrations in the state.

Across parts of the state, all kinds of brothels are springing up, unduly exposing the children to the immoral activities that characterise such facilities.

Some of these brothels also have underage girls being used as sex workers, as recent raids by the State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare have revealed.

According to Ekwunife, this development poses a grave danger to the development of children, especially girls, and requires the governor’s urgent attention to nip it in the bud.

Ekwunife posited that children deserve to grow in a sane environment where morals and values are highly regarded, noting that such early exposure to sex and sexual activities has a way of negatively impacting their growth.

Regretting that such brothels, which have underage girls, have become a hotbed and lucrative business in many parts of the state, Ekwunife advocated severe sanctions by the government against adults who operate such facilities, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Children’s Parliament speaker also harped on the need for the creation of a juvenile correctional facility, to ensure that children who conflict with the law are not kept alongside adult offenders.

“There is a need for a Juvenile correctional centre in Anambra State, a facility dedicated to the rehabilitation of children at conflict with the law.

”We are encouraged by the State’s proactive steps, including the procurement of land in Umunze in Orumba South Council Area for the establishment of the centre.

”Additionally, the support of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, RoLAC programme, underscores the collaborative effect towards this goal.

“However, this construction is still being awaited, and we plead with the governor to give a push towards the accomplishment of this facility,” she said.

Ekwunife said the Children’s parliament had intensified advocacy to critical stakeholders to garner support for the initiative.

She said the recent passage of the Anambra State Correctional Services Bill by the State House of Assembly provides a robust legal framework to support the humane and effective management of offenders, including juveniles.

“The establishment of a juvenile correctional centre is not just a facility. It is a testament to our collective commitment to justice, rehabilitation and the future of the children.

“We earnestly urge the governor to lend his voice and authority to this cause, to ensure that children are given the opportunity to reform and contribute positively to society,” she pleaded.