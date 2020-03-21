Anambra bans public gathering from 23rd March, closes schools indefinitely 20th

As the Coronavirus continues to ravage the world with increasing intensity through mostly person-to-person contact and infected surfaces, Anambra State Government has issued directives to safeguard people of the state.

The directives released Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, focused on safety measures to be adopted across the state.

The directive said the state government has suspended gatherings of up to 30 persons meeting at the same time including parties, weddings, title-taking, burial among others from Monday, March 23, 2020.

On commerce, the government advised traders and people visiting the markets to wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds on each occasion.

According to the statement, “Washed hands must not be dried with handkerchiefs or towels or other pieces of cloth because they may be infected, rather; washed hands should be allowed to dry naturally. We also recommend frequent use of hand sanitizers and distance of 6-feet between customers and traders. The government strongly discourages handshaking, hugging and all other forms of physical contact. Leaders of the markets are advised to buy infrared thermometers to test people in the markets. Any person with a temperature of above 37.9 degrees Celsius should be referred to a hospital.”

The State Government also directed that students of tertiary institutions in the State proceed on vacation from March 20, 2020, until further notice.

“All nursery, primary, secondary schools and vocational institutions [Public, Private and Mission schools] are to close from Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice. This means no academic or extra-curricular activities are allowed in schools,” the statement read.

It advised all residents of Anambra state to avoid handshaking, hugging and all other forms of close contact as well as to minimize contact with door handles and handrails and to travel only when it is necessary.

The directive further reads; “Everyone is advised to keep a reasonable social distance when holding a conversation with someone else. All residents returning from countries and states with active COVID-19 cases must go into self-isolation for 14-days and contact the Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Center immediately (PHEOC) once they feel unwell.

“During self-isolation, they must take a reading of their temperatures twice daily. All residents are encouraged to carry hand sanitizers around with them always. PHEOC numbers are 08030953771, 08145434416, 08117567363, 08058967320.”

It directed that all hotels, night clubs and lounges must provide hand-washing stations and sanitizers at the entrance while guests are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds at intervals.

“Management of all hotels should take a reading of the temperature of guests and visitors with non-contact infra-red thermometers. Temperatures over 37.9 degrees Celsius should be reported to the PHEOC. Management of all hotels and restaurants must check the temperature of all their staff and customers daily. Staff and guests should observe the guidelines of social distancing. Staff with temperatures more than 37.9 degrees Celsius should not be allowed to serve and must report to the hospital. All Hotels are directed to keep an accurate record of all their guests including names, phone numbers and addresses,” the government advised.

The state government directed that all commercial transport owners and operators should maintain a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers to Anambra state as well as provide face masks for passengers.

It said, “Passengers are encouraged to always carry hand sanitizers with them and to wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds at intervals.”