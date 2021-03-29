Anambra Airport: CSOs, Opposition Hail Obiano

Awka – Despite the criticisms that earlier greeted the construction of the Anambra International Airport, especially from the opposition, many now appear to be singing the praise of the state government for envisioning the project.
In the past few months, criticisms have soared as to why the State Governor decided to undertake the project, considering the proximity of the airports in neighbouring states of Enugu, Delta, Imo and the new one coming up in Ebonyi.
Critics have also highlighted the seeming secrecy under which the project is being executed and berated the state Governor, Willie Obiano for insisting the project will be opened to business in April, 2021, as according to them, that is not feasible.
But following the recent visits by various individuals and groups to the project, it appears the public is now appreciating the project.
One of such visits was last week Wednesday, by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu who described the Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport, Umueri as one of the best airports in Nigeria.
Speaking after the tour, Captain Nuhu who was the Nigerian representative in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council before his current appointment, said that the impressive array of facilities at Anambra Airport had left him amazed and speechless.
For Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizens and Non State Actors, the State Governor deserves applause for the prompt delivery of the new Anambra State international cargo and passenger airport.
The ACSONET Co-Chair, Prince Chris Azor, who also doubles as the National Coordinator, Civil Society Coalition on Service Delivery, implored citizens to support the Governor in ensuring integrity, timely and strategic project delivery, going forward.
“It would be recalled that the international cargo and passenger airport located at Umueri is running simultaneously with a ten thousand (10,000) sitting capacity international conference centre and Awka Township stadium.
“It is obvious that when these projects are completed, they would bring about tremendous accelerated development of the State, and indeed the entire Southeast geopolitical zone” he said.
Also speaking on the project, the Senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly and governorship aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uche Ekwunife said irrespective of political divide, she was delighted to see the impressive work and the determination of the state government to complete the project within the shortest possible time.
Ekwunife who spoke when she joined a delegation of the National Assembly Committee on Aviation to tour the project to ascertain the level and quality of work done at the site, noted that aviation is a critical driver of economic growth, adding that if given the mandate to become the next governor of Anambra State, she will consolidate and improve upon the achievements recorded.
