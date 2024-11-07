Anambra 2025: Unseating Soludo is an Uphill Task, but… – Moghalu

A Labour Party (LP) ticket hopeful in the 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Chief George Moghalu has admitted that any move to unseat Prof Chukwuma Soludo as governor in next year’s poll would not be an easy task.

Moghalu disclosed this while hosting the party’s 21 Local Government Council Chairmen in his Nnewi home.

According to him, it does not imply that such a feat is not unachievable but only requires a crack team of committed, intelligent critical thinkers who are ready to stay awake while other citizens sleep.

Moghalu noted that it has become imperative to remove Soludo because, according to him, Soludo has curiously and consistently continued to make a series of disturbing mistakes, one after another.

He regretted that state security had completely collapsed, and no one was safe.

“No single day passes now without reports of some killings, kidnap or criminal invasion or assault on citizens, visitors or passers bye.

“The citizens have clearly lost faith and confidence in governance, the government and leadership of the State.

“We now use pestle, axe and cutlass to collect taxes. Wonderful! In our dear Anambra State of the 21st century.

“The Anambra State of our sage Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe’, the State of Abyssynia Akweke Nwafor Orizu. The dear state of Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ikemba Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, do I continue?

“These our forebears would be churning in their graves, that a son of Anambra, a whole Professor now use axes and pestles to break the knuckles of citizens he swore to guard and protect in order to force out money willy nilly from a completely devastated populace…

“I come determined, committed and ready to hit the ground running from day one. I swear on my honour and name that I need just four years to deliver the goods and leave the stage with my honour and dignity,” Muoghalu said.

He pointed out that he would give his best to serve the state, but insisted that he is not desperate.

The state Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh, while commending his courage and commitment to a better polity in Anambra State, admitted that Moghalu was the first aspirant to have positively considered consulting with the party’s leadership.

He urged him to keep it up.

