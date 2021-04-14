Anambra 2021: Ozigbo Insists Zoning Must Greet Competence

96 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 14, 2021
Awka – Valentine Ozigbo, a frontliner in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) race for the 2021 Anambra governorship election, has urged the party leadership to insist on selecting a competent candidate from Anambra South ahead of the gubernatorial election.
Mr. Ozigbo asserted his during a meeting of the party’s stakeholders from Anambra South Senatorial Zone.
The PDP in Anambra State has insisted that the ticket is open to all aspirants from any of the Senatorial zones in the state, with some persons from Anambra Central and Anambra having purchased the nomination form.
But while addressing the gathering, Ozigbo reiterated that zoning was a foregone conclusion from all quarters of Anambra State, and it was only wise for the party to fall in line with the dominant sentiment of the electorate.
Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, emphasized that competence and zoning are not mutually exclusive as there is an abundance of competent candidates within the Anambra South Senatorial Zone.
“When we speak of zoning, some people make it seem like there are no competent individuals from Anambra South. That’s far from the truth.
“What we should be looking for is a person who is not found wanting when it comes to competence and who comes from the zone that has been agreed to produce the next governor of our dear state.
“It is essential that we must speak with a united voice that the next governor of Anambra State must come from Anambra South Senatorial Zone.
“Let’s get our facts right – the candidate will be the governor of all of Anambra, but for the sake of equity and fairness, it is only proper that we select a candidate from Anambra South,” he said.
The respected business leader noted that major stakeholders, groups, and rival political parties have spoken in favour of zoning, noting that it is incumbent on the PDP to tow the prevailing line if it wants to be successful at the November polls.
Convened by the Anambra South PDP zonal chairman, Chief Emma Ebene, the meeting was attended by several party stakeholders in the zone including Chief Okey Ezibe; Honorable Eucharia Azodo, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and two-time member of the Federal House of Representatives; and Honourable Tim Egboka, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.
Others are Chief Okey Enekwe, a former chairman of the party in Orumba North; Hon Onyebuchi Offor, the member representing Ekwusigo constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly and several chairmen of the party in different local governments.
Some aspirants were also present, including Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Chief Ifedi Okwenna, Godwin Ezeemo and Senator Uche Ekwunife, the Senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly.
