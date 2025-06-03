An Open Letter To The President

HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,

The President and Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Your Excellency,

AN URGENT APPEAL TO END THE DISCRIMINATION AGAINST NABTEB CERTIFICATE HOLDERS IN NIGERIA’S UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS: A Clarion Call for Inclusion and Justice.

We write this public appeal with deep concern—and an even deeper hope—that the time has come for Nigeria to embrace equity and inclusion in its higher education admission system, particularly with respect to the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) certificate holders.

In an age defined by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), where digital skills, robotics, artificial intelligence, and technical innovations are shaping the future of nations, Nigeria must urgently reconsider its exclusionary stance against NABTEB certificate holders, especially in critical fields like engineering, computer science, and technology.

NABTEB: A Legitimate Pathway, Not a Lesser One

NABTEB was created to promote technical and vocational excellence. It certifies young Nigerians who graduate from technical colleges with hands-on skills in mechatronics, computing, industrial mechanics, electrical installation, plumbing, and more. These young men and women are not “dullards” or “alternatives.” They are gifted, skilled, and ready to build Nigeria’s future.

And yet, most Nigerian universities—including older ones like the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan—do not accept NABTEB certificates for admission into engineering and other technical faculties. This systemic discrimination contradicts the government’s stated vision of promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

A mother’s testimony of heartbreak and injustice

Princess Temitope Aladegoroye, a respected broadcaster and mother, shares the story of her gifted son, a young engineer and coder with professional certifications from FESTO (Germany), CISCO (USA), and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Labour. He graduated with distinction from a technical college and passed NABTEB brilliantly.

However, he could not gain admission into his dream faculty—Engineering at UNILAG—because his NABTEB certificate was rejected. He was then forced to sit for WAEC GCE. But in a shocking twist, his result was withheld, possibly due to a traumatic experience during the examination where he was harassed and demonized for wearing traditional Yoruba beads (Òdè-Ifá and Òṣun beads) which he has worn from birth as an Ọ̀nìṣeṣe (traditional spiritual worshiper.

The result is a young genius plunged into depression and despair. A child full of brilliance, now withdrawn and broken—not for lack of ability, but because his country shut the door on him.

This is just one child. But there are thousands more like him, hidden in communities across Nigeria—burning with ideas, but blocked by policies that fail to recognize their path.

The Current Reality

Out of Nigeria’s over 170 universities, only a handful accept NABTEB for technical courses. These include:

i) Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

ii) Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

iii) Bayero University, Kano

iv) Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

v) Federal Universities of Technology in Akure, Minna, and Gashua

However, most other private and public universities—including top-tier institutions—do not accept NABTEB, relegating thousands of technically gifted youths to the sidelines.

Why This Must Change

1. Inclusion and Social Justice: NABTEB is a federally recognized exam body. Its exclusion contradicts constitutional guarantees of equal opportunity.

2) Skills-Based Economy:

4IR demands hands-on thinkers and makers. Technical college graduates are exactly what Nigeria needs.

3) Government Policy Alignment: The Federal Government is actively promoting TVET, entrepreneurship, and youth employment. Universities must not work at cross purposes.

4) Mental Health and Talent Waste: As seen in Princess Aladegoroye’s story, these rejections damage lives, morale, and national potential.

Our Prayer and Appeal

Your Excellency, we respectfully call on you to direct the following urgent actions that:

1) JAMB should mandate all UTME-participating institutions to accept NABTEB as a valid O’Level requirement, especially for technical disciplines.

2) Nigerian Universities should update their admission guidelines to remove discriminatory clauses and embrace NABTEB.

3) WAEC should investigate and release all unjustly withheld results, especially in cases involving cultural or religious profiling.

4) Ministry of Education & NUC should issue a policy directive reaffirming NABTEB’s status and its place in the National Qualifications Framework.

A Nation That Believes in Its Builders

Your Excellency, it is our belief that every robot built by a Nigerian child matters. Every app coded by a young genius counts. Every drone, every circuit, every hydraulic project in a Technical College classroom is a step toward national greatness. Ẁe appeal to Your Excellency to kindly discourage blocking the future of our children with elitist barriers.

We urge Your Excellency to listen to the voices of reason and compassion, and to build an inclusive, just, and future-ready education system—one where no gifted child is left behind.

Respectfully,

Richard Odusanya & Princess Temitope Aladegoroye

(On behalf of Nigerian Parents, Technical College Students, and Concerned Citizens)

Richard Odusanya

Concerned Advocate for Youth & Technical Education

Email: odusanyagold@gmail.com